Broderick Textured 100% Max Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel

This curtain panel has an intricately woven strié pattern that adds dimensional appeal to your windows. It's made from polyester and is available in the neutral color of your choice. This curtain panel is designed to block out all light and reduce outside noise, making them ideal in your living room for movie night or in your bedroom when you're looking to sleep in. Plus, it has a thermal lining to keep outside heat or chill out of your home. Metal grommets along the top of the curtain makes it easy to install it on your curtain rod (sold separately). This curtain is sold individually. Curtain Color: Dune, Size per Panel: 50" W x 84" L