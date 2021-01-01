Crystorama Broche 24 in 6-Light Antique Silver Flush Mount

Layers of individual wrought iron leaves deliver a stunning, unique, and functional light. The tailored elegance of the shimmering metallic florals are perfect for a transitional home though versatile enough to be incorporated into any modern design. While perfect for a bedroom, living area, or kitchen, it can be used anywhere you want to add a bit of glam. This fixture can also be installed as a statement wall sconce. Crystorama is known for its standout lighting, which is exceptional in quality and design.