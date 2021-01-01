Broadcom 5719 Quad port 1GBE Mezz Card for M-Series Blades, Customer Kit

Advertisement
The Broadcom® BCM95719A1905G from Dell TM is a quad-port Gigabit SerDes x4 PCI Express® (PCIeTM) network interface mezzanine card that supports the 1000BASE-X standard. The card supports offload technologies including Large Send, TCP segmentation, and TCP/UDP/IP checksum, and Receive Side Scaling (RSS) that deliver optimal network throughput, lower host processor utilization and, as a result, improve overall system performance. This product has been tested and validated on Dell systems. It is supported by Dell Technical Support when used with a Dell system.