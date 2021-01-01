From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group BRK-A3702 Brinkley 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Crystorama Lighting Group BRK-A3702 Brinkley 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce The minimalist two-light wall sconce features an oval metal accent below the white silk rectangular shade. Its simple form can be used for a contemporary or transitional home while versatile enough to be incorporated into any design.FeaturesA marriage of traditional and contemporary equate a classic and timeless design that focuses on simplicity and sophistication.Polished Nickel metal finish, perfect for transitional settings.Constructed of steelIncludes a white silk shadeUL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 10"Product Weight: 6.61 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 30 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Polished Nickel