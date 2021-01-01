Veradek Brixton 16" x 16" x 28" Square Gray Polypropylene Plant Planter with Crack Proof Construction

Old meets new. Inspired by classic estate garden planters, the Brixton line combines old world charm with modern technology. Designed and made in Canada from a high-grade polypropylene, Brixton Series planters are rated for outdoor conditions ranging from -20 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit and are covered by against weather related splitting and cracking. Brixton Series planters are crack proof, fade resistant, and designed with all season durability in mind.In addition, all Brixton Series planters are self-watering so you can focus less on upkeep and more on enjoying the outdoors!