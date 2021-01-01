Brittnae Herringbone Fabric Bin

Take back your space with this bin. The storage bin is a fun and creative way to organize and store toys, clothes, blankets, towels, books, knick-knacks, and more. Tired of clutter in the kid's room, living room, or laundry room? The storage container could be the perfect solution to organize the clutter while enhancing your home’s décor. Add some sparkle with metallic or bring color and interest to a dull room with vibrant hues and a sophisticated look while also adding functionality. The trendy bin has become very popular due to its simple yet chic look, versatility, and dependability. The storage bin is up to the task of being carried to-and-fro, used to transport groceries, laundry, or household goods - the bin will handle it. The material and construction offer a long-lasting bin that you can use over and over again. Bring color and interest to a dull room with vibrant hues and a sophisticated look while also adding functionality. The trendy bin has become very popular due to its simple yet chic look, versatility, and dependability. Built to last the bin is reinforced with an O-ring and cardboard bottom to give shape and structure, simply collapse bin and store when not in use. Sturdy cotton rope handles make for easy and comfortable transporting and the cardboard bottom retains shape after each use. Color: Black, Size: 11" H x 11" W x 11" D