Brittin 21.51" Wide Manual Standard Recliner with Massager

This 21.5" wide recliner is perfect for offering extra seating in a small space or in the corner of your living room. The frame of this recliner is made from a blend of metal and solid and engineered wood, and it's wrapped in tear-resistant microfiber upholstery. The tufted back, seat cushions, and rolled arms are filled with foam for a supported place to sit. It also has three manual reclining positions that lock into place. Plus, this recliner comes with three vibration massage modes that you easily control with the included remote. Fabric: Brown