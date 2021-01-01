Novogratz Brittany Green Linen King Upholstered Bed

Luxury and glamour are in every detail of the Novogratz Brittany Upholstered Bed. Designed with a lavish modern style, this platform bed has a ribbed tufted headboard and oak colored legs that make it the perfect statement piece. The Brittany bed is made with a robust wood frame and upholstered in premium linen, adding elegance to your room. It comes with a bentwood slat system that provides optimal support as the slats adapt to the pressure exerted on them. It also includes side rails and additional metal legs to ensure stability and support. The comfortable cushioning of the headboard gives your body all the support needed to sit and relax. Just add the Novogratz Atlas Hybrid Mattress, a couple of pillows and a comfy duvet and you’ll be all set! Available in multiple colors and sizes. Color: Green Linen.