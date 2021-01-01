James Martin Vanities Brittany 30 in. W x 23.5 in. D x 34 in. H Bath Vanity in Black Onyx with Eternal Marfil Quartz Top

The Brittany 30 in. Black Onyx vanity by James Martin Vanities features classic details with bridge both Traditional and Transitional styles. This beautiful piece of furniture includes 1-hide-away tip out, top row drawer plus 2-full-depth side drawers, 1 of which is double-height for storage of taller items. This cabinet also has 1-door, which conceals an interior shelf, for ample storage, and a bamboo drawer organizer. Hand crafted in Birch solids and Birch veneers with Satin Nickel hardware. Matching wood backsplash is included. The look is completed with a polished Marfil top by Silestone and premium solid surface sink.