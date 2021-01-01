From cozzy design
Brittanie 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Black
Add a dash of modern intrigue to any bedroom in your home. Crafted to catch the eye, this contemporary nightstand will add an eye-catching accent to your decor. Brushed chrome accents pop out against the rich, black finish. Chambered trim and drawer fronts round out the design with an appealing touch of visual texture. Also exceptionally versatile, this wooden nightstand offers plenty of storage space for all your bedside essentials.