Brito Metal Halide Track Head

Features:UL listed for dry locationsAccommodates (1) 39W T4 metal halide bulb (not included)Product Type: HeadTrack Type: Halo (H)System Type: Track lightingDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: IncandescentWattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: T4Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Edison Bulb: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 39Bulb Base: G12Transformer Required: NoTransformer Wattage: Transformer Included: Shade Included: YesShade Shape: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Color: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Material: MetalMaterial Details: Style: Modern & ContemporaryVoltage Type: Line voltageAdjustable Head: YesTrack Head Degree of Rotation: Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Non CompliantNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: White