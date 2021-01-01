Britimes Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Support Green Cute Elephant Music Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad for Home Office Gaming Working Computers.

Excellent Size: Measures 9.8in x 9.1in 5mm-thick, wrist support part is 2.5cm/0.9in, fit for all kinds of mouse. Great gift idea for girls, coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back to School, Valentine's Day, Easter Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. Ergonomic Design: The wrist support is made of soft rebound memory foam material to protect the wrist joint and reduce wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse. Designed to help reduce pressure for maximum comfort and long time use. Non-slip Bottom: Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse and moving and allowing you to freely move your mouse without interruption. It will never move from your desktop until you peel it off. Durable and comfortable material: Premium-textured and high-quality lycra cloth fabric brings you a soft and comfortable touch. No risk of wear, deformation or degum with this mousepad. Easy care: High-quality p