Britimes Ergonomic Keyboard Wrist Rest Mouse Pad with Wrist Support Green Ink Paint Marble Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad for Home Office Gaming.

Excellent Size: Wrist Mouse Pad ( 9.84' x 7.87' x 0.98'), Keyboard Support Mouse Pad (17.32' x 3.15' x 0.98' ), fit for all kinds of mouse /keyboard so you never need worry about the compatibility. Compatible with MacBook / iMac / Chromebook / Laptop / Desktop. Ergonomic Design: The wrist support is made of soft rebound memory foam material, which is ergonomically designed to protect the wrist joint and reduce wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse. Non-slip Bottom: The non-slip rubber bottom can firmly grasp the desktop, effectively prevent the mouse from moving, and will not affect your work or gaming. Easy care: High-quality printing, durable, no fading, no wrinkle, easy to clean and keep clean. The edges are reinforced to prevent deformation and damage to ensure a longer use time. Perfect gift: This design is available for both men and women and is the great holiday/birthday gift for colleagues or friends.