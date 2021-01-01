Bliss Rugs Bristol Novelty Indoor Area Rug

This area rug has a design inspired by the majesty of the forest, featuring earthy colors and finely detailed scenes of nature. Created in shades of brown with highlights of red, green and blue, this bear is sure to grab your attention. The Nature 6550 Red rug is the perfect choice to bring the outdoors inside. It is constructed from 100% polypropylene for lasting quality. This rug is available in many sizes for versatility. You will find this rug easy to care for; vacuum regularly to maintain its appearance for years to come. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Bliss Rugs Bristol Novelty Area Rug