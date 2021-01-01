Bristol Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (ARN 1022G-L)

The Bristol Floor Lamp from Visual Comfort has a distinctive presence that makes a strong impression on any space it adorns. Its transitional style comes in the form of the slender stem that showcases a pair of ringed accents and stands atop a tippled base, adding robust detail to this beautiful fixture. The finish coating these metallic components is considered living, so it will patina over time and provide unique patterns to its already-distinctive form. Diffusing light for ambient illumination, the light source is surrounded by a tapered Linen shade. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Gold. Finish: Gilded