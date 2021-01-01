Flash Furniture Bristol Classic Contemporary Traditional Panel Tufted Upholstered Adjustable Fabric Foam Metal Polyester Headboards, Twin, Dark Gray

Add tasteful style to your bedroom with this button tufted headboard with adjustable bed rail slots. Panel headboards make your bedroom appear larger with its slim design. After a long day get in the bed without complication by not having to go around the entire frame when you're trying to get in bed quickly. For those who hate or love to make-up their bed it is much easier to do without a bulky footboard in the way. If you have a longer physique you will appreciate being able to spread out without hitting your feet against a footboard. Add the final touches to your bedroom or guest room with this alluring centerpiece that will complement your contemporary or traditional rooms.