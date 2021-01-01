From powell company
30" Bristol Barstool White - Powell Company
Advertisement
The Bristol Barstool is perfect for your casual home décor. The stool features a planked seat and white finish, while the tall back provides support and has a small "X" motif detail. The turned legs add to the style and have stretchers for added stability. Overall Width: 17” Overall Depth: 21-1/3” Overall Height: 45-1/4” Seat Width: 17” Seat Depth: 18-1/4” Seat Back Width: 17” Seat Back Height: 15” Floor to Seat Height: 30-1/4” Size: 30". Pattern: Solid.