Able to open up a room, let the bright light bounce around, and add style to your space, mirrors are must-haves for any home. This wall mounted accent mirror is perfect perched above a dresser to check your outfit of the day or in your powder room to make sure your makeup is on point. This unframed accent mirror has two standard hooks included, bonded to the back, as well as includes a vinyl safety backing. Size: 32" H x 20" W