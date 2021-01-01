SUPERIOR Bristol Beige-Brown 8 ft. x 10 ft. Rectangle Patchwork Scroll Polypropylene Area Rug

Let the Bristol Area Rug become the focal point of any room in your home. This area rugs features an abstract damask pattern in a variety of colors, while complimentary neutral tones will add a touch of elegance to any living room, dining room, or entryway. Ideal for homes with children and pets, this family-friendly area rug boasts a durable 100% Polypropylene fiber construction with an incredibly plush 0.31 in. pile height that is perfect for everyday use. Color: Beige-Brown.