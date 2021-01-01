From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Bristol 2 x 3 Red Indoor Geometric Area Rug | 2050 11430 24
Advertisement
Add a distinctive look in your room dé£¯r with this fabulous rug. Using contemporary colors of jet-black and scarlet red, this fashion-forward rug will be the focal point in your interior dé£¯r. This machine-made rug has a hand carved design and is stain and fade resistant for your lifestyle needs. United Weavers Of America Bristol 2 x 3 Red Indoor Geometric Area Rug | 2050 11430 24