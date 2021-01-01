James Martin Vanities Bristol 60.0 in. W x 22.5 in. D x 32.75 in. H Bath Vanity Cabinet Only in Bright White

The Bristol Collection marries personality with function. This series was designed for maximum storage space and maximum ease of use. Directly behind the square tulip legs, we have crafted a full plinth base, also known as a toe kick or pedestal base. This wraparound base allows for quick clean ups, so it is perfect for high traffic use bathrooms. Bristol cabinets are constructed from kiln-dried Poplar and Mahogany hardwood solids and Poplar and American Walnut veneers. Cabinets are offered in 3 neutral, but far from boring colors: Whitewashed Walnut, Bright White and Vintage Vanilla. Simple brushed nickel finish knobs compliment the beautiful finishes and coordinating wooden backsplashes complete the custom appearance of the cabinets.