Munchkin Bristle Bottle Brush, Includes Suction Cup Base and Bonus Rubber Nipple, Colors May Vary

The Munchkin Bristle Bottle Brush features a patented suction cup base, so when scrubbing is done, you simply pop it onto the countertop to keep it upright, fast-drying, and away from germs. The non-slip handle gives soapy hands a firm grip, and sturdy nylon bristles are tough on dirt, yet gentle on baby's bottles. Since nobody has time for flinging soapy water around the kitchen, we even developed our bristles to reduce the dreaded splash-back when it pops out of the bottle opening. We know baby bottles come in all shapes and sizes so we added a new flexing neck to help get into every bottle with ease. There's even a convenient soft rubber nipple brush inside the handle, making this brush equally suited for cleaning pump parts, valves, and other small bottle accessories, too. The Bristle Bottle Brush keeps your bottle cleaning routine sanitary and your sanity intact, so you only need to worry about the bottle parts, pots, and pans you can see, not the dirty stuff you can't.