Briseno Faded Damask on Printed Faux Wood Pattern Coffee Mug

Chic Faded Yellow Damask On Printed Faux Green Wood Pattern Mug is available in 11 oz. Why drink out of an ordinary mug when a custom printed mug is so much cooler? This ceramic mug is lead free, microwave safe and -. Image is printed on both sides. Hand washing is recommended.Features:White ceramic 11oz mug with green interior and handleImage printed on both sidesHigh gloss finishMicrowave safe, hand-wash to preserve imageContains no leadSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Saucer Included: NoMug Tree Included: NoTea Bag Holder Included: NoTea Infuser Included: NoStraw Included: NoSnack Tray Included: NoSpoon Included: NoLid Included: NoStorage Box Included: NoPrimary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoConstruction Method: Machine MadeShape: CanFooted: NoWith Handle: YesColor: GreenPattern: StripedDesign Method: Screen PrintedHand Painted: NoSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: People: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayTypography: NoFunny: Typography Type: Band: NoBand Finish: Product Care: Wipe Clean with Damp ClothDishwasher Safe: NoProduct Care Instructions: Hand washing recommendedMicrowave Safe: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: NoCapacity: 11PTFE Free: YesLead Free: BPA Free: YesPFOA Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: Country of Origin: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: FDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 4.7Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 3.3Cup/Mug Weight: 0.9Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No