Brindille Wall Sconce - 207670 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (207670-1036)

Nature-inspired elements are juxtaposed with a clean, modern structure to create the Brindille Wall Sconce 7670 by Hubbardton Forge. It is highlighted with three-dimensional twig-like structures crafted from steel. Standing side by side to the sculpted accents is a rectangular glass shade. These structures are mounted to the wall with a rectangular frame and square backplate. When illuminated, it delivers a warm, welcoming glow to bring an eclectic touch to contemporary hallways, living spaces or bedrooms with this sconce. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Beige. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting