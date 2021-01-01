Brimfield Deluxe Electric Fireplace Insert

Bedeck your living space with the stylish charming Dimplex Brimfield 23" Deluxe Electric Fireplace Insert with LED Logs. This electric fireplace is handcrafted with LED inner glow logs along with gently glowing embers for a realistic effect. As it runs on electricity, this fireplace insert keeps you free from the dangers of open flames, wood, or propane. The Brimfield 23" Deluxe Electric Fireplace Insert with LED Logs by Dimplex is compatible with most sizes of existing masonry or steel-lined fireplaces. Featuring a black finish, this electric fireplace insert looks sophisticated and classy. For ease at operation, this fireplace insert comes with a remote control with On/off option.