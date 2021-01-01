Brim Square Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Red - Finish: Red - (BRM-SW-PC42-S3-PC42-27-120_TR_LINE)

The Brim Square Wall Sconce by RBW is an indoor lighting piece built to provide warm, energy-efficient downlighting that spreads in all directions with the aid of its square shade With a square shade, the fixture is able to use its integrated LED lamping to deliver warm, cozy lighting suitable for application in commercial or residential areas like lobbies, home offices, or reading spaces. LED bulbs can be dimmed from 10 to 100 percent and sport a rated life of 50,000 hours, perfect for its low-maintenance build. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Square. Color: Red. Finish: Vermillion Red