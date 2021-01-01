Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 12 Piece Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit, Leak-Proof, BPA Free, Clear Tritan Plastic

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage containers feature secure latches that guarantee a 100% leak-proof and airtight seal, making these containers perfect for taking meals on the go; these customizable bento box-style containers are great for taking lunch to work or school and ideal for meal prep at homeTo-go food storage containers include drop-in trays that allow for multiple foods to be stored separately in one container; perfect for snacks like pretzels and hummus, veggies and dip, yogurt and granola, and cheese and crackersMade from BPA-free Tritan plastic, Brilliance provides premium glass-like clarity without the added weight and risk of shatter; crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what's inside, and offer stain- and odor-resistance that keep containers looking new, even after heavy useEach lid has built-in vents underneath the latches to allow for easy, splatter-resistant microwaving; simply keep lid on and lift latches upModular design lets containers stack perfectly together, to save space and stay organized in the refrigerator, pantry, and cabinetAll containers are BPA-free, microwave-safe for reheat only, top-rack dishwasher- and freezer-safeKit includes two 3.2-cup containers with lids, one 4.7-cup medium deep container with lid, one 0.5-cup dressing container and lid, 2 half trays, 1 salad tray, and 1 side tray, for a total of 12 pieces