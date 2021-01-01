Briley Adjustable Drapery Single Curtain Rod

This adjustable curtain rod is made from metal and is finished in a neutral hue that blends in with any color or pattern that you hang. Plus, it showcases an eye-catching square polyresin finial on either side for a traditional look with any style, including farmhouse and French country. It's also water-resistant and lead free. This curtain rod mounts outside your window frame and arrives with the mounting brackets you need to install it. Place it in your foyer, bathroom, kitchen, or living room: The possibilities are endless!Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Finish: Pewter, Size: 1" H x 48" W x 7" D