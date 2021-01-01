Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 10-Piece

With bold pops of color and durable non-stick surfaces, the Rachael Ray 10 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set makes meal prep hassle-free and fun. The non-stick cookware set features hard-anodized construction that heats swiftly and evenly, and the pot and pan interiors are coated in durable non-stick for impeccable food release. Grippy handles on the cookware are rubberized for comfort and double riveted for strength, and shatter-resistant glass lids make it easy to monitor foods while they cook without losing heat or moisture. This cooking set is oven safe to 350°F and dishwasher safe for convenience, plus the pots and pans complement many other pieces in Rachael's collections. Get convenience and performance in full color with the Rachael Ray 10 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set. Color: Orange