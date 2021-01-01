If you're looking for something traditional with modern flair, this cutout panel platform bed will give you what you've been looking for. When your bedroom needs change, start with your bed frame, the headboard with cutout sides is a statement piece all on its own. The panel headboard features gorgeous nail trimming and button tufted upholstery. The low frame will keep the bedroom feeling open. If you don't like making up the bed, this bed is perfect since it is designed without a footboard. The frame features a center support leg and 15 wooden slats that are designed to support the mattress without the use of a box spring. The 12-in pocket spring mattress provides superior motion isolation and supports the contours of your body. The interior make-up consists of pocket spring coils and foam. The mattress instantly starts expanding once you cut the plastic and will return to its original shape in 2 to 5 days. When you're ready for change, this stylish upholstered platform bed and mattress set will give you the upgrade that you seek. Flash Furniture Brighton Black King Platform Bed | 889142257400