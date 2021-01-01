Hydro Systems Brighton 72 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Bathtub in White

A tub big enough for two, the Brighton brings a sleek and contemporary flair to any bathroom. The hidden center drain makes this modern tub stand apart from the rest. Hydro Systems free-standing tubs offer versatility and function into your bathroom design. Whether the centerpiece of the bath, offset from a wall or a partial build-in, the stand-alone tub allows a completely different and distinguished element. Hydro Systems uses only the highest quality, durable, easy to clean acrylic that will never fade, stain, or lose its luster. The long lasting, high gloss finish requires a minimal amount of care while providing both sound and temperature insulation. This model is covered by a 99/9 warranty provides the best coverage in the business. Color: White.