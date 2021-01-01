GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, One Size , 0 5 Oz 15 Ml

What it is: An energizing eye cream that instantly brightens dark circles and reduces visible signs of fatigue for glowing, well-rested eyes. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dark Circles, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dryness Formulation: Lightweight CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Illuminating Spheres: Instantly brighten dark circles.- Caffeine: Energizes and revitalizes. - Hyaluronic Acid: Plumps and hydrates all day. - Peptides: Help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the entire eye area. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and fragrance. This product is also gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Never look tired again. This fast-absorbing cream works on all skin tones to energize and brighten under and around the eye for a well-rested look. With linoleic acid, watermelon, apple, and narcissus extracts, it helps repair the delicate eye area skin's moisture barrier and prevent future signs of fatigue while gently erasing the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just four weeks. Suggested Usage:-Gently smooth and pat a small amount onto the eye area (treats under eyes and lids).-Use daily as desired. SKU Concentration:0.5 OZ/ 15 MLSize:0.5 oz/ 15 mLIngredients:-Illuminating Spheres: Instantly brighten dark circles.-Caffeine: Energizes and revitalizes. -Hyaluronic Acid: Plumps and hydrates all day. -Peptides: Help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the entire eye area.Water\Aqua\Eau, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Polybutene, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Narcissus Tazetta Bulb Extract, Aminopropyl Ascorbyl Phosphate, Linoleic Acid, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Artemia Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Trifluoroacetyl Tripeptide-2, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cholesterol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Fruit Extract, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Algae Extract, Lauryl Pca, Whey Protein\Lactis Protein\Proteine Du Petit-Lait, Yeast Extract\Faex\Extrait De Levure, Sodium Lactate, Sorbitol, Trehalose, Zinc Pca, Glucose, Acetyl Glucosamine, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sodium Pca, Dextran, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Polyethylene, Decarboxy Carnosine Hcl, Potassium Sulfate, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Tetradecyl Aminobutyroylvalylaminobutyric Urea Trifluoroacetate, Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Bht, Disodium Edta, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491).