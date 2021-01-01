Trademark Fine Art 'Bright Season' Canvas Art by Sheila Golden

Artist: Sheila GoldenSubject: FloralStyle: Modern FarmhouseProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a row or pink, orange, and purple poppies on a white background. Prominent Colors: White, Pink, Tan, Purple, Red Sheila Golden grew up in New York, attending the School of Visual Arts and the New School of the Social Reserach in New York City, then worked in graphic design and illustration. She studied film animation, lithography and ceramics, and received her bacherlor's degree in fine art. While living in California, Sheila started teaching classes on watercolor collage. Sheila has combined her multiple skills and talents to translate her love of nature into painting and collage. Her original watercolors and watercolor collages are exhibited in numeroud juried art shows around the country and her work is represented in private as well as corporate collections in major cities. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.