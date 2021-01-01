From recollections

Bright Rose Washi Tape Tube By Recollections™ | Michaels®

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get the Bright Rose Washi Tape Tube By Recollections™ at Michaels. com. Create shabby chic decor accents for your home using this washi tape tube by Recollections. Create shabby chic decor accents for your home using this washi tape tube by Recollections. Use these tapes to personalize photo frames, pots, lampshades, vases and other home decor projects. They are also great for adding a pop of color to votive candles, trays and jars. Details: Includes assorted colors and patterns 7 rolls | Bright Rose Washi Tape Tube By Recollections™ | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com