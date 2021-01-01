Get a grip and capture fall flair in your home with these handy Bright Orange Mini Scalloped Serving Tongs! This cute kitchen utensil features a spring-action design and bright orange elements including the scalloped nylon tips, the silicone grip over the silver-colored metal handle for comfort, and the ring on the top for hanging the item and locking the tool shut when not in use. Use it to grab and serve an array of delicious foods this season. Dimensions: Length: 7 5/8" - 8 1/4" Width: 1 3/16" Note: Food and dishwasher safe. Do not microwave.