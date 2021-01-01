Hanover Brigantine 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set with 4 Contoured-Sling Chairs and a 50-In. Round Cast-Top Table

5-piece outdoor dining set from the Brigantine Collection by HanoverSet includes 4 contoured-sling dining chairs and a 50-in. round cast-top tableHeavy-duty aluminum frames treated with a multi-step, weather-protective finishHigh-performance powder coating protects set against rust, scratches, and UV harmBreathable Textaline sling fabric is strong, UV-resistant, and quick to dry - perfect for poolside diningContoured sling seats are shaped to the natural curves of your back for long-lasting comfortChairs are lightweight and stackable, making them easy to transport and storeCast-aluminum tabletop features an open-lattice design that allows water to pass through2-inch diameter umbrella hole in middle of tabletop (umbrella sold separately)Easy to clean and maintain for year-round useSome assembly required - all hardware includedFabric color: Harvest Wheat (tan and gold)Frame color: Espresso Bean