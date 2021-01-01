HON Brigade 600 Series 3-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Locking, Charcoal, Letter/Legal, 36"W (HON683LS)

Secure physical document copies in this filing cabinet. Three drawers with heavy-duty steel ball bearing suspension provide a smooth glide for easy storage and access, and the double-walled base and built-in counterweight offer stability. This 36-inch HON Brigade lateral file cabinet has a two-sided lock mechanism to resist tampering, and the mechanical interlock ensures only one drawer is open at a time to prevent tipping..Built-in counterweight stabilizes the cabinet when a drawer is opened.39.13"H x 36"W x 18"D.Backed by the HON® Full Lifetime Warranty.Product comes fully assembled for your convenience.Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Adjustable leveling glides.Lateral file cabinet for everyday use.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Finish color is Charcoal.This item is non-refundable/non-returnable.Heavy-duty steel ball bearing drawer suspensions operate easily and quietly.Mechanical interlock prevents more than one drawer from being opened at a time, for stability.Removable core locks provide added security.Three-drawer lateral filing cabinet holds letter- or legal-size documents.Steel construction with charcoal finish.Arrange document folders in proper order in this HON Brigade 600 Series lateral file cabinet.. THIS PRODUCT WAS MADE IN AMERICA