Brielle Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (H289101-PN)

Few wall fixtures are as minimal and still so versatile. The Brielle Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting adds life to the mid-century home. Designed around a brilliant frosted Glass globe shade, it introduces a clean ambient glow to your home without overpowering existing decor. The shade is displayed using a minimal Metal frame with a rounded concrete cylinder accent that is perfectly transitional in approach. This fixture gives proportion to large walls when placed in hallways and open floor plan spaces, and is damp rated for bath areas, vanity spaces, and covered outdoor areas. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel