Brielle 4 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Lend a touch of brightness to the heart of your home with this pendant. Suspended from two linear downrods crafted from metal, this mid-century modern design showcases a geometric canopy in a matte black finish and four copper brushed brass fixtures. Compatible with a dimmer switch to create the mood you want, it also comes with an adjustable height option that allows you to raise and lower this pendant depending on your kitchen design. Ambient lighting is illuminated through compatible 60W light bulbs (not included), helping to shed light on all your chopping, slicing, and cooking.