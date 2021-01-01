From ecommerce trade llc
ECOMMERCE TRADE LLC Bridle Leather Wallet, Brown & Silver
This handsome wallet features a real U. S. Buffalo nickel coin featuring the buffalo side. These coins which were minted from 1913 - 1938. The user friendly design of this dark brown leather money clip wallet features 2 outside card sleeves that hold up to 6-cards each along with an especially designed spring clip inside that holds several bills and fits comfortably in your front or back pocket. Measures 2-3/4 in. x 4-1/4 in. x 1/4 in. Color: Brown & Silver.