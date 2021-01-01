Bridgewater Bathroom Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (70231BN)

The Bridgewater Bathroom Wall Sconce from Kuzco Lighting is a minimalist design underlined by clean shape, a piece ideal for framing one's bathroom mirror with light in a compact form-factor. A rectangular metal backplate anchors the construction with a sharp edge quality. Softening the sharpness of the metal behind, opal glass curves into a tasteful cylindrical shade. With incandescent lamping, vibrant light filters through the opaque form for a glare-free glow. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel