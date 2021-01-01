Set of 8 Bridget Canopy Bed Panels - Oatmeal/Ivory Linen - 78" - Beige

Designed by us and available only at One Kings Lane: Add classic elegance to your canopy bed with this set of eight unlined linen panels in a neutral oatmeal hue with ivory grosgrain trim on the leading edges. Each panel includes weights in all four corners of its double-fold hem and is outfitted with eight 10-inch tie closures which can accommodate canopy frames of up to two inches in diameter. Shown with the One Kings Lane Somerset Bed in Ivory Linen. Bed not included.