From uspridefurniture
Bridges Classic Nailhead Chesterfield Loveseat
Advertisement
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this classic Bridges Classic Nailhead Chesterfield Loveseat anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Crafted from the wood frame, this dapper design strikes an updated, clean-lined silhouette with tight pleated rolled arms and wood round tapered feet. Crushed velvet upholstery brings out this loveseat’ s glamorous side, while exquisite details including high-density foam fill with spring support, piped seat cushions, matching bolster pillows, and a button-tufted backrest elevates the design. With coordinating throw pillows. Product Details Upholstery Material: Velvet Design: Chesterfield Assembly Required: Yes