William's Home Furnishing Bridgen Natural Side Chair

Cushy padded seating with nailhead trim help bring balance to your room. Rich brown fabric upholstery encases the seating and back fixtures of this chair. The frame of this transitional style inspired chair is constructed out of MDF or wood veneer which ensures sturdiness and durability of the item. Crafted from high quality materials and craftmanship, you will enjoy and feel the comfort of this elegant dining chair as you dine. Color: Natural.