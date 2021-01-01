Bridge Pull Down Double Handle Kitchen Faucet

Description striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary style, the graceful curves and decorative details of the Faucet creates a transitional look that complements any kitchen. Designed for ultimate convenience, the 2-function pull-down spray head provides maximum flexibility for all your kitchen tasks and allows you to hit every hard-to-reach corner of your kitchen sink. Switch from an aerated stream or spray for everyday tasks to a powerful blade of water that sweeps away food residue at the push of a button. The elegant gooseneck spout easily accommodates your largest cookware and adds to the soft transitional aesthetic. Solid brass construction and best-in-industry components ensure long-lasting leak-free performance. Steel prevents fingerprints and requires less cleaning. believe in the power of design to transform ordinary environments into beautiful spaces. We want our designs to excite people’s imaginations, and to change the way they look at the spaces they live in. Our innovations show our customers that they can always expect more from us in terms of quality, function, value, and design. Transform your kitchen and bath with, and live beautifully.