Bride and Groom's Menu Cookbook Abigail Kirsch Author

As Abigail Kirsch knows after catering thousands of weddings, being a newlywed is all about beginning new traditions. One of the most pleasurable of those traditions is entertaining at home. But couples just starting to invite friends, family, and business colleagues for casual or more formal meals need some help in the kitchen, and Abigail Kirsch is here to offer her expert guidance.In The Bride and Groom’s First Cookbook, Abigail Kirsch introduced young couples to the delights of learning to cook side by side. Now, in her new book, she provides neophyte cooking couples with complete game plans for dinner parties, lunches, or brunches throughout the year. The menus, arranged seasonally, feature plenty of Do-Ahead suggestions, recipes that are easy and fun to prepare, and basic wine recommendations.From a summer Pulled-Pork Barbecue to a fall Hearty Short Rib Dinner to an Apres Ski Pasta Supper for winter to a spring Baked Ham brunch, there is something here for every time of year and occasion. Even a first Thanksgiving can be nearly carefree when quick-cooking game hens are the more flavorful stand-in for turkey. For each season, too, there is a vegetarian menu. And separate chapters covering hors d’oeuvres and desserts make it simple to plan a cocktail or dessert party.Veteran party-giver Abigail Kirsch also shares her know-how when it comes to decorating a table and serving food stylishly. With Abigail Kirsch’s confidence-boosting advice, new couples will find at-home entertaining foolproof and enjoyable.