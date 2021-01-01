Brid Solid Wood Cross Back Side Chair in Espresso

The dining chair is designed with an ergonomically curved backrest, which can protect your back and spine. It helps you form the standard sitting posture. Besides, the X-style slat structure promotes heat dissipation and offers you the optimal seating experience. Made of solid rubberwood, these dining chairs are wear-resistant and durable to support your long-term use. And the triangular structure at the bottom can effectively reinforce the stability. Each chair has a strong load-bearing capacity without wobbling. With minimalist contour and classic color tone, this set of 2 dining chairs can match with all types of furniture. Its modern appearance will add a touch of luxury to your home. It is perfect for the kitchen, dining room, restaurant, office, and more. The wide fluted seat can perfectly fit your hips and provide a uniform pressure distribution to sit comfortably. The support bars across the legs are at an appropriate height from the ground, allowing you to rest your feet.