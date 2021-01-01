ProLounger Brick Red Velour Fabric Tufted Power Lift Recliner

The ProLounger power lift modern style recliner allows you to rise out of your seat with ease while providing padding in all the right places for ultimate comfort. The infinite position recliner transitions between reclining, sitting and lifting and can stop at any position in-between with the easy to use wire attached remote. This power lift chair can be extremely helpful for seniors or people with mobility challenges. Covered in a durable, easy clean plush velour fabric made from 100% polyester. Ships in one (1) box. Easy connect no tool assembly, simply slide and click together in less than 15 minutes with included instructions. Transformer and wall plug located underneath the seat during shipping. Imported, color may vary. Color: Brick Red Velour.