Brick 3" Glass Tabletop Votive Holder

The gorgeous combination of creativity and efficiency results in the Kosta Boda Brick Glass Votive. An exquisite design, the candle holder is sure to garner admiration from your family and friends. This candle holder is fashioned with modern and contemporary accents and is sure to add a touch of grandeur to the interiors of your living space. Crafted wholly out of glass, the candle holder is an art-inspired creation. The candle holder is made from stylish glass frame, which enhances its overall aesthetic appeal. A handmade design, the candle holder features a unique pattern with splashes of vivid color following through it. The candle holder is designed with simplicity. It is created with a votive holder and flat base for a firm and stable support to the entire structure. Compatible with Tealight and votive candles, this candle holder is an innovative masterpiece. It has an extremely versatile design and can be used for indoor or outdoor purposes. The Brick Glass Votive from Kosta Boda is extremely easy to maintain and requires cleaning with a soft cloth. Color: Black