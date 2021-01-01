Hampton Bay Briar Ridge Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Ottoman with CushionGuard Midnight Trellis Navy Blue Cushions

Relax in style with the Wicker Outdoor Ottoman from the Briar Ridge collection. Made with beautifully hand-woven wicker and durable steel furniture frames, this piece is the perfect addition to your patio, deck or even poolside. Coordinate this ottoman with other pieces in the Briar Ridge collection for a beautiful, cohesive look. The cushion is part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home. Light assembly required.